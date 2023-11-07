Gwinnett County high school teacher arrested for allegedly beating toddler to death in 2020

Tuesday, Channel 2 Action News reported a Norcross woman was arrested in connection to the death of a 2-year-old boy three years ago.

Kianna Davis, 32, is currently a high school teacher in Gwinnett County, school officials confirmed to Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes.

She was arrested by Warner Robins police on Oct. 18. An eight-page arrest warrant says the death of 2-year-old Karter Ambrose happened in November 2020 in Houston County.

Davis and her fellow suspect, Kiyon Benton, face multiple charges, including malice murder.

Davis has been a teacher for Gwinnett County Schools since 2021, having been hired to work at Peachtree Ridge High School, according to officials.

They said she then transferred to Seckinger High School, where she is currently employed.

Seckinger High Principal Jimmy Fisher sent a letter to parents Monday informing them about the teacher’s arrest and confirmed an investigation has been launched. He said that Davis hasn’t been at school for nearly two weeks and she will not be allowed on campus while the investigation is underway.

“As is often the case in situations like this, news about this has spread among students and to social media, and I felt it important that you heard the facts from me first. Although this news may come as a surprise to you and spark questions, I want to reassure you your student is in good hands. A substitute will continue to cover the duties of the teacher in question for the time being,” Fisher said in the letter, in part.

Police said Davis and Benton beat Ambrose to death with an object so badly that they lacerated his liver. Channel 2 Action News is still working to learn Davis’ connection to Ambrose.

Officers have been collecting evidence for the case for three years, during which time Davis was actively teaching in classrooms.

The Houston County District Attorney told Fernandes that it took so long for a grand jury to indict Davis because investigators only recently got an autopsy report back from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Channel 2 Action News went to Davis’ apartment in Norcross, hoping to speak to relatives after her arrest.

Officials have charged Davis and Benton with malice murder, two counts of felony murder, cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated assault, murder in the second degree, and cruelty to children in the second degree after failing to seek medical attention for Ambrose.

She’s currently being held in jail until her bond hearing.

We’re working to find out if Gwinnett Schools knew about this investigation when they hired Kianna Davis.

