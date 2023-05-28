Gwinnett County man accused of forging invoices for more than $18K for work never completed

A Gwinnett County man is accused of forging invoices for over $18,000 for work he never finished.

The investigation began to unfold in Sept. 2021.

According to the Office Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire, 52-year-old Salvatore Arzillo, of Buford, opened a claim with Auto Owners Insurance Group.

Commissioner John F. King said Arzillo claimed there was lightning damage to his property.

Officials said Arzillo submitted multiple invoices for repair costs and replacement items in an attempt to get over $18,000.

During the investigation, investigators learned that Arzillo reportedly changed the invoices and the work claimed on the invoices was never completed.

Gwinnett County officials took out warrants on the suspect on May 22. He’s charges with insurance fraud and forgery.

Anyone with information on Arzillo’s whereabouts is to contact the Office Of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner at 404-656-2070.

