Gwinnett County man charged with impersonating officer, robbing 2 homes

A Gwinnett County man who police say pretended to be an officer appeared in court Friday morning.

Police charged Christopher Michael with two home invasion robberies and kidnappings in September 2022 where he impersonated police and DEA agents.

Michael was arrested last month after the two home invasions.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was live at the Gwinnett County Jail where he learned how police tracked down the suspect.

Investigators said data from Michael’s cell phone puts him (or at least his phone) at both scenes.

Days later, they said he was wearing one of the victim’s unique pieces of jewelry on an Instagram video.

During a preliminary hearing, Christopher Michael’s defense attorney argued no victims ever identified him.

Channel 2 Action News County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke with one of the victims after the attack.

“Putting guns on us and asking us questions,” the victim said.

Police said the same five suspects then did the same thing a few days later at an apartment in Norcross, also impersonating officers.

Investigators said they tracked down the crew using the license plates and pinging Michael’s cellphone. They found Michael on social media wearing a large gold chain with a Jesus medallion, taken during the crime.

At the hearing, the judge found probable cause on all the charges and Michael will stay locked up at the jail without bond.

He’s charged with more than a dozen counts, including armed robbery, aggravated assault, kidnapping and impersonating a police officer.

Police said they have arrested some of the other suspects, but are still looking for others.

