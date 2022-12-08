Gwinnett County man kills ex-wife’s divorce attorney, sets office on fire, police say

A Gwinnett County man is accused of killing his ex-wife’s divorce attorney and setting his office building on fire.

Lawrenceville officials responded to a fire on Stone Mountain Street around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night. After crews put the fire out, they found the body of attorney Douglas Lewis inside the building.

We’re speaking with one of the attorney’s colleagues, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

Officials say they saw a man, identified as Allen Tayeh, walking away from the scene with burn injuries. Police got warrants for murder and arson charges against Tayeh.

Court documents obtained by Channel 2′s Matt Johnson shows that Lewis represented Tayeh’s ex-wife in their divorce proceedings.

Johnson was in Lawrenceville Thursday, where he talked to Lewis’ colleagues, who said this is a scenario they all feared.

TRENDING STORIES:

Tayeh is currently sitting in the Gwinnett County Jail with no bond.

IN OTHER NEWS