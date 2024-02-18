Gwinnett County man shot to death during fight involving large group of people

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a deadly shooting.

Snellville police said that on Saturday at 10:45 p.m., officers received reports of a fight that had broken out between a large group of people on Scenic Highway.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As officers arrived, they heard gunshots. Officials said that officers found a man who had been shot in the chest.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

It is unclear if anyone has been taken into custody in connection to this shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: