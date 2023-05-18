Gwinnett County man shot several times while on his way home from work, police say

Lawrenceville police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night.

According to police, at 11:30 p.m., officers received reports of gunshots that were heard in the area of Five Forks Trickum Road and Old Snellville Highway.

When officers arrived, they found a 54-year-old man lying in the road who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The investigation revealed that the victim was riding his moped when someone shot him several times on the way home from his job.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police have not asked if anyone has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Lawrenceville Police Detective J. Woods at 770-670-5122.

