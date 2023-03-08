Gwinnett County names first-ever Black fire chief

Gwinnett County has named its first-ever Black Chief of Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.

The county’s Board of Commissioners announced Tuesday afternoon that Fred Cephas would be the next fire chief.

“I am truly honored and humbled to continue to serve the county that I love while understanding there is still more work to be done,” Cephas said.

The county says he brings decades of experience into the role, which starts April 1.

Cephas is replacing current Fire Chief Russell Knick, who has served in that role since 2018.

Knick is moving into a leadership position within the County Administrator’s Office.

