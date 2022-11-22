Gwinnett County neighbors breathe sigh of relief after shooting leads to gang members arrest

There was a gang shootout on neighborhood streets. Now police are cracking down.

Gwinnett police have arrested 10 people on 73 felony charges.

Channel Two’s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was in Buford, where the suspects are accused of shooting up homes.

A shooting that Gwinnett police say was gang related still has neighbors in this Buford community rattled and upset.

“I heard gunshots, it was crazy,” the neighbor said.

This one shooting sparked a three-month investigation that led to the arrest of ten people – including three juveniles.

There are bullet holes still in the house police say was targeted on Brookdale Drive on Aug. 21.

Bullets also went into a house up the street while a family was asleep and hit a bed frame – narrowly missing a man as he slept.

“No one should have to go through that,” the neighbor said.

On Tuesday Gwinnett police announced the arrest of 7 teens – all from Buford.

Five face gang charges with more charges possible on top of the 73 felony charges already filed.

“We think all these incidents are gang related,” Sgt. Jennifer Richter of the Gwinnett County Police department said.

Police say that when someone shot up 18-year-old Khamani Rhodes’ home on Brookdale Drive, it led to a retaliation shooting the next month.

“The more that we continued to unravel each one of these suspects the more we were able to connect them to different cases,” Richter said.

No neighbors were hurt in the original shooting and follow up shootings – and they’re hopeful no one comes close again.

“I don’t think anybody that’s violent should be on the street,” the neighbor said.

Police say the crimes they uncovered after the shooting also included armed robbery and and drug charges.

The ages of the suspects range from 16 to 19 years old.

