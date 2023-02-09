Gwinnett County neighbors upset after suspected DUI driver kills innocent man

Neighbors in a Gwinnett County community are outraged after a wrong-way crash killed an innocent man at the hands of a suspected DUI driver.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was in Lawrenceville where police say the driver used drugs, not alcohol.

Gwinnett County police say the victim who died had no time to react when someone high on marijuana crossed the yellow lines here and hit him head-on.

It sent his car onto the sidewalk and neighbors can’t believe it all could have been prevented.

The deadly DUI crash that happened is still fresh on the mind of a neighbor who heard it early Sunday morning at around 2:30.

A picture Channel 2 Action News obtain after the crash shows the engine missing from the white car that police say a driver high on marijuana crashed into head-on.

Police say 44-year-old Juan Olivares-Rotten died on impact.

“There (were) no sounds from the other car,” the neighbor who asked not to be identified said.

Gwinnett police say the dark-colored car belonged to 31-year-old Jeremy Goodman.

Investigators say he crossed the yellow lines on Bethesda School Road and crashed into the victim at the Bethesda Court intersection.

Goodman broke both feet in the crash.

“I was just doing nothing but waving trying to get people not to hit him,” the neighbor told Johnson.

Goodman is also accused of speeding and driving with a suspended license before he crashed into the unsuspecting victim in the other lane.

He also faces a DUI-drugs charge on top of first-degree homicide by vehicle.

“There’s nowhere you need to do that, there’s nowhere, if you’re going to drink or you’re going to do whatever, stay at home,” the neighbor said.

Police say a passenger in the suspect’s car ran away before they showed up.

The suspect was taken to a hospital where he will be until he’s booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

