Gwinnett County police arrests 1 suspect, searches for another following carjacking, officials say

Police are searching for a man who ran off after officials say he stole a car.

Gwinnett Police told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson a stolen car was spotted in the area of Sugarloaf Parkway and Satellite Boulevard in Duluth.

Witnesses told Channel Action News there was a significant police presence in the area and that the intersection was shut down.

Authorities said officers arrested one suspect and are still looking for the other.

The suspect is described as being a young man, believed to be 16 to 20 years old, and possibly wearing a red shirt and skinny jeans. He is missing one shoe.

Currently we have one suspect in custody and one outstanding. The individual we are looking for is a young Hispanic male, 16-20 years of age, possibly wearing a red shirt and skinny jeans, missing one shoe. — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) December 7, 2022

Police told residents to avoid the area as they searched for the suspect who they believe is a possible threat.

