Gwinnett County police chief speaks out against string of youth gun violence

A rash of gun violence among Gwinnett County’s young people has the community concerned.

Just this week, a 17-year-old Norcross High School student DeAndre Henderson was shot and killed a short distance from the school’s campus.

This incident and others in recent months prompted Gwinnett County School’s Superintendent Calvin Watts to speak out against violence among young people.

On Friday, Gwinnett County police Chief J.D. McClure, followed suit, releasing a statement speaking out against the violence in the youth community.

“Our department will continue to work with the Gwinnett County Public Schools Police to increase patrols at local campuses and to provide criminal investigative resources,” McClure said.

McClure said despite the recent incidents of youth violence in the county, Gwinnett has actually seen its crime rate decrease significantly.

“The rash of gun violence involving our youth is being felt in communities across the country. While Gwinnett County is not immune to these incidents, I want to assure our residents that our community’s violent crime rate has declined by double digits in all categories during the past year,” McClure said.

“Families are losing far too many children and teenagers due to senseless violence and actions that could have been prevented. I want our young people to develop the courage needed to walk away from confrontation,” McClure said.

McClure said he encourages anyone with information surrounding any gun-related crime to contact the sheriff’s office.

