Gwinnett County police investigating active SWAT situation, neighbors evacuated

Gwinnett County police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that officers are on the scene of an active SWAT situation in Sugar Hill.

Police say a man is barricaded inside a home near Sycamore Road. It is unclear if anyone has been injured or if anyone else is inside the home.

Police say the man had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 2 Action News for the latest.

Channel 2′s Darryn Moore spoke with a neighbor, who said police knocked on his door to evacuate him and his wife Tuesday morning.

“There were some gunshots going on. Maybe about 20-30 shots went off. My neighbors called police and they told us to evacuate our homes,” Simuel Larry said. “So we had to evacuate and get out.”

Larry said they went over to the next neighborhood and waiting to hear from police when they can return.

