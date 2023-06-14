Gwinnett County police investigating homicide after man found dead

A man is dead after a shooting in Dacula on Tuesday night, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Just after 10 p.m., Gwinnett police responded to a person shot call on Stanley Road in Dacula.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead.

Very little is known about what led up to this deadly shooting.

The victim’s name is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

Police said that detectives were on the scene, collecting evidence.

Anyone who has information on this case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

