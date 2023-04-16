Gwinnett County police investigating homicide in Norcross

A man was shot and killed early Sunday in Norcross.

At about 1:10 a.m., Gwinnett County police responded to a report of a person shot on Pepperwood Trail.

When officers arrived they found the body of a man who died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim.

The motive for the shooting is unclear and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770-513-5300.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visiting www.stopcrimeATL.com.

