16-year-old reported missing found dead at Gwinnett home, police say

Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide after a 16-year-old was found dead at a home in Lawrenceville.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson learned that the teenager was shot and killed in the home’s backyard. It’s unclear if he lived in the home or knew someone who did.

Police confirmed that they located the teen on Paden Mill Trail around 1 p.m.

Investigators say that the teenager had been reported as a runaway/missing person earlier Wednesday morning.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects or identified the victim.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene where we saw multiple police cars and crime scene tape surrounding a home while investigators appear to be combing through the area.

