Gwinnett County police officer arrested on child molestation charges

Gwinnett County police announced the arrest of one of their own after an officer was investigated due to some of his patrol activities.

According to the police department, Officer Patrick Ventura, 28, was being investigated by his patrol supervisor starting in late July after they noticed what they call “inconsistencies in the patrol activities.”

The investigation expanded to include officers from the Special Victims Unit after allegations involving Ventura and a teenage girl were revealed.

Officers said the girl was under 16 years old. Ventura was arrested and charged with two counts of child molestation, one count of sexual battery against a child under the age of 16 and one count of violating his oath of office.

Ventura is in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail with no bond.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Ventura has been a member of the department since October 2020, and was a spring 2021 police academy graduate.

Following the investigation and his arrest, Ventura was served with a letter of intent to terminate, effectively ending his career with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Details of the surrounding criminal investigation remain confidential, according to officers.

“The Gwinnett County Police Department works hard to provide excellent customer service to our community, and we hold one another to a high standard of personal conduct,” the department said in a statement. “Though the actions of Ventura do not represent the hard-working members of the Gwinnett County Police Department, we hold every one of our officers accountable for their actions.”

