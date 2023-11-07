Gwinnett County police searching for missing Duluth man

Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 32-year-old Duluth man.

On Saturday, the family of Ray Majin-Donnell Harris contacted to police and reported him missing.

His family told police they hadn’t heard from him since Thursday, Nov. 2.

They said they were worried because his phone appears to be off. He hasn’t responded to text messages or phone calls.

Harris was last seen near Pleasant Hill Road and Interstate 85.

He is about 5′ 7″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

His family said he had recently broken up with his girlfriend and they were worried this may have caused him to fall into a deep depression and possibly lead him into having thoughts of suicide.

According to his family, after moving out of his girlfriend’s apartment, Harris is now homeless and lives in his 2022 silver Kia K5 GT with a Georgia temporary tag.

