Gwinnett County police seek to identify ‘persons of interest’ in alleged catalytic converter thefts

WSBTV.com News Staff
The Gwinnett County Police Department is looking for two persons of interest in catalytic converter thefts.

Gwinnett officials released photos of two men who attempted to steal catalytic converters from a neighborhood on Saint Andrews Drive in Duluth.

Authorities said on Mar. 3, the pair was caught on surveillance cameras buying tools from a Walmart on Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

Around midnight, the two men were reportedly seen in the suspect vehicle trying to steal catalytic converters from cars.

The first suspect is said to be in his early 20s, wearing a black hoodie, shorts, socks, and sliders. He has a distinct tattoo of a partial clock covering the top of his left hand.

The second suspect is said to be in his early 20s, wearing a blue zip-up hoodie, green sweatpants, gray socks, and green Nike slides. Authorities said he has distinct tattoos on his right hand.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identities and whereabouts are urged to contact GCPD detectives at 678-442-5653.

