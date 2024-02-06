Gwinnett County police want your help identifying car burglary suspect
Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say broke into a car.
According to police, on Feb. 4 at around 9 a.m., the man pictured broke into a victim’s car.
The man was confronted by the victim before leaving the area.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Detectives said the break-in happened on Peachtree Corners Circle.
If you recognize him, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
Crime Stoppers tipsters are eligible for a cash reward for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
TRENDING STORIES:
Suspected DUI driver sat in car several hours after crashing car. Police said no one called 911
Woman runs from police on Atlanta airport tarmac, spits on them, strips, pees herself, APD says
Georgia man dead after falling into industrial woodchipper, sheriff says
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: