Gwinnett County police want your help identifying car burglary suspect

Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say broke into a car.

According to police, on Feb. 4 at around 9 a.m., the man pictured broke into a victim’s car.

The man was confronted by the victim before leaving the area.

Detectives said the break-in happened on Peachtree Corners Circle.

If you recognize him, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

Crime Stoppers tipsters are eligible for a cash reward for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

