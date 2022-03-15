🌱 Gwinnett County To Receive $3.9M In Funding + Fresh Food Drive

Welcome back, Duluth! Let's get you all caught up to start this day off on an informed note. Here's what's going on around town today.

First, today's weather:

Some rain and a thunderstorm. High: 63 Low: 51.

Here are the top three stories in Duluth today:

In celebration of National Nutrition Month Live Healthy, Gwinnett will be hosting a drive-thru fresh food event today (Mar. 15). Starting at 4 p.m. fresh and shelf-stable foods will be loaded into open trunks. The event will take place at Bryson Park, 5075 Lawrenceville Highway in Lilburn, less than 30 minutes from Duluth. Come while supplies last. (Patch) Gwinnett County will receive $3.9M in funding for programs and projects, said the office of U.S. Representative Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga. The Consolidated Appropriations Acts of 2022 featured seven Gwinnett County projects addressing a range of issues. Bourdeaux included the programs in the federal omnibus spending bill approved by the U. S. House this past week. Programs like affordable housing, early childhood learning, and jobs for veterans will be funded. (Gwinnettdailypost.com) If you’re looking for a job close to home check out the latest roundup of local jobs in the Duluth area. Jobs matching a wide range of skillsets are just a click away. Postings for customer service representatives, sales support, administrative assistants and more are waiting to be discovered. Update your resume and apply! (Duluth Patch)

Today in Duluth:

Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccines At CHOA Duluth (11:00 AM)

From my notebook:

Looking for quality, thoughtful entertainment? Log into Kanopy, an on-demand free video streaming service offered to all Gwinnett County Public Library members. For more, visit: https://bit.ly/3q7ey2F (Facebook)

In celebration of National K9 Veterans’ Day, the Duluth Police Department honored and commemorated the incredible working dogs who heroically serve in the military and law enforcement. (Facebook)

The progressive Americana band with a rock edge and a Celtic-Appalachian influence, Tuatha Dea, will perform at Eddie Owen Presents: St. Patrick’s Day with Tuatha Dea on Thursday, Mar. 17 at 7 p.m. at Red Clay Music Foundry. The Night Travelers will open for the band. (Eddie Owen Presents)

Story continues

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Sundays in Suwanee Series with author Vanessa Riley (March 20)

Estate Planning Webinar 3/21 & 3/21 (March 21)

American Diabetes Association Diabetes Alert Day: Understand Your Risk (March 22)

Add your event

Other classifieds:

Loving the Duluth Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Tuesday! I'll see you around.

— Nicole Fallon-Peek

About me: Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University. She has served as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and editorial director for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

This article originally appeared on the Duluth Patch