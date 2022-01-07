Gwinnett County Schools Report 641 COVID Cases Over Winter Break

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County Public Schools reported 1,128 total COVID-19 cases over winter break between Dec. 21 to Jan. 5.

The total includes close contact, confirmed and probable. Confirmed employee cases totaled 433, while confirmed student cases accounted for 208, according to the district’s Jan. 6 data. The totals rely on self-reporting.

On Jan. 6, the district reported 170 confirmed cases for employees and 787 for students.

Brookwood High School reported 45 cases Thursday. Grayson High School reported 25.

Masks are required in Gwinnett County schools and on buses.

