Gwinnett students arrested after gun, knife found in stolen backpack on bus, officials say

Two Grayson High School students were arrested last week after an incident involving a gun on campus.

In a letter sent by Dr. Dana L. Pugh, the principal of Grayson High School, obtained by Channel 2 Action News, said the incident occurred shortly after school let out for the day.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

At that time, a student told an administrator someone had stolen his backpack that had his laptop and personal belongings inside.

After officials reviewed surveillance footage, the administrator identified another student who was seen taking the bag.

Officials said when administrators found the second student on a school bus, he told them where the missing bag was.

When administrators went to get the bag, they found a gun and knife inside. Pugh said they immediately identified a school resource officer after finding the weapons.

TRENDING STORIES:

“To be clear, neither student pointed the gun at anyone or threatened anyone with it,” Pugh wrote. “With that said, we are taking this situation seriously. Bringing and/or possessing a gun on school property is not only violation of our student conduct code, it is also against the law.”

Pugh added that both students would face criminal charges and school disciplinary consequences for the incident.

“This situation serves as an opportunity to talk to your student about the importance of following school rules while on campus and the potentially life-altering consequences of breaking the law and bringing guns and weapons to school,” Pugh wrote. “Please check your student’s bag before leaving the house to ensure they are not bringing inappropriate items to school. Working together, we can continue to ensure Grayson High remains a safe place where students grow and excel.”

Story continues

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The identities of the students have not been released.

Authorities have not specified what charges the students will face.

IN OTHER NEWS: