Gwinnett couple arrested for child cruelty after 3 kids found living in home covered in trash, feces

Police have arrested a Gwinnett County couple on cruelty to children charges after finding their three kids in deplorable living conditions.

The Gwinnett County Special Victims Unit arrested 24-year-old Omi Smith and 27-year-old Dorien Green Tuesday after officers responded to reports of children living in unsanitary conditions at a Lawrenceville home.

When officers responded to the home at 8208 Holland Place, they found that the floors, walls and furniture were covered with trash, old food, urine and feces.

Three children who were living in the house, who were ages 3, 4 and 8, were taken into the care of the Department of Family and Children’s Services.

Smith and Green were both charged with three counts of cruelty to children in the 2nd degree.