Gwinnett, DeKalb County police collaborate for drug bust, suspect arrested
A joint effort between Gwinnett County Police and DeKalb PD resulted in a massive drug bust on Wednesday.
The drugs were seized after officers conducted a drug search warrant at a home near Treehills Parkway.
The search resulted in 303 grams of powdered cocaine, 256g of crack cocaine, 151g of marijuana, 1g of psilocybin mushrooms and a stolen handgun.
A suspect who police didn’t identify was taken into custody without incident.
Officers did not disclose the suspect’s charges.
Police noted that collaboration between departments is often a major key to solving criminal cases.
