Gwinnett deputy pulled over while on duty, charged with DUI

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said one of their own has been arrested after he was arrested for DUI in a neighboring county.

The sheriff’s office said Master Deputy Sheriff Walter Pollock was recently pulled over in Walton County by the Georgia State Patrol while he was on duty.

On top of being charged with DUI, Pollock also faces charges of failure to maintain lane and striking a fixed object.

The sheriff’s office said that Pollock has been served with an intent to terminate and was placed on administrative leave.

“We want our community to know that we hold our employees to the highest standards of professionalism. Pending the criminal investigation our Office of Professional Standards will conduct a full review as we are committed to ensuring that the outcome of the incident is in the public’s best interest,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release Wednesday.

Deputies said no bystanders were hurt in the incident.

