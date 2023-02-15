Gwinnett family loses thousands after they say police mistakenly raided their house

A Gwinnett County family says they’re now living in fear after they claim officers mistakenly raided their home, leaving thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Ana Jimenez told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that she and her two adult daughters were shocked to learn that members of the Gwinnett Metro Task Force had executed a search warrant at their home as part of an investigation into trafficking methamphetamine.

“I just feel scared,” Jimenez said. “I just feel really, really concerned about what’s going on here. I don’t know why they searched me like that. They never called me.”

Jimenez says officers raided her home just after 6 a.m. on Feb. 9 while she and her daughter were at work.

When they got home, they found extensive damage throughout the house, including a broken window and a damaged front door.

“I have no idea what they were doing here,” attorney Suri Chadha Jimenez said. “We suspect they came here based on faulty information. They obviously didn’t do their due diligence to verify. She has absolutely nothing to do with any sale or even consumption of any illicit substance.”

Formed in August 2012 by Duluth, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Snellville and Suwanee, the Gwinnett Metro Task Force combats the sale, distribution, manufacture, and/or use of illegal drugs and other organized criminal activity, according to the group’s website.

Channel 2 filed multiple open records request and emailed the task force but haven’t heard back from any officials.

Ana Jimenez says she initially called 911 after thinking her home had been burglarized, but when officers arrived, they detained her after they confused Mexican minerals for drugs.

“I’m from Mexico and this is like a little stone that we use to clean the face,” she added.

Jimenez said she has spent thousands of dollars to repair her damaged home.

Her attorney said they are waiting to get a copy of the search warrant before they file a complaint against the officers.

