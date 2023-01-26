Gwinnett home suspected as base for fentanyl trafficking ring, 2 arrested

Investigators say a pair of fentanyl traffickers were running a drug operation out of a home in Loganville neighborhood.

Police found guns, drugs and cash while searching the home before arresting two people and charging them with trafficking.

“Whether it’s apartments, houses, expensive neighborhoods, not-so-expensive neighborhoods, you’ll find it just about anywhere,” Captain Jake Parker said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Matt Johnson learned that the fentanyl found inside the home on Templeton Drive last week have already been linked to several overdoses.

Authorities arrested Michael Kaplan, 64, and Kim Fawaz, 52. The pair’s arrest warrants reveal allegations of fentanyl trafficking and distributing other narcotics.

A task force made up of Lawrenceville, Duluth, Lilburn, Snellville and Suwanee police officers helped raid their home last week.

“When they discovered who the source of the fentanyl was, they were able to work the case back to this person’s residence,” Parker said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities say their investigation shows Kaplan and Fawaz may end up being linked to more overdoses in counties beyond Gwinnett.

“[They found] a lot of things that confirmed that this person was part of the fentanyl supply chain here in Gwinnett County and most likely some other counties around us,” Parker explained.

Both Kaplan and Fawaz are being held in the Gwinnett County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: