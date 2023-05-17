Gwinnett homeowner fights back against trio of home invaders, leaving 1 dead, 2 more charged

A Gwinnett County home invasion backfired on the suspects when police say the homeowner shot and killed one of them, leading to the other two suspects now facing charges for their friend’s death.

Myles Coston, 19, faced a judge Wednesday charged with felony murder from the shooting that happened April 23. Geno Hall, 20, is also in jail charged with felony murder. Investigators believe that their accomplice, Leon Summers, was shot and killed because of the felony home invasion that Coston and Hall were involved in.

The victim and the suspects exchanged gunfire, according to police, killing Summers and injuring the victim. The homeowner is not expected to face any charges.

The shooting happened at a home on Mountain Drive in Stone Mountain.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was in the courtroom Wednesday when a detective testified that Summers’ father spoke to Hall on the night of the shooting and Hall admitted to a botched robbery.

“He said things went bad, shots were fired, and Leon ran the wrong way,” said Det. Angela Carter.

Investigators used Flock cameras to place Coston’s car near Summers’ apartment on the night of the shooting and again at Gordon State College in Barnesville after the shooting.

A judge found probable cause to keep Coston in jail on Wednesday during his preliminary hearing.

Coston’s attorney says too much of the evidence against him is circumstantial.

“There’s no proof my client was even on the scene of a home invasion, nonetheless shooting of someone,” said Jackie Patterson.

