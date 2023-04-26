Gwinnett homeowner shot by home invaders shoots, kills suspect; 2 more suspects on the run

Police have identified a 23-year-old man shot to death at a Gwinnett County home as a possible home invasion suspect.

Gwinnett County police said a man went to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on April 24. He told police that he was involved in a shooting at a home on Mountain Drive.

The victim said there was someone else shot at the home. Police went to the home, where they found Leon Summers, of Stone Mountain, dead.

Detectives said they believe the victim shot Summers in self-defense. Detectives have identified two additional suspects, 20-year-old Geno Hall and 19-year old Myles Coston. Both men have active warrants for felony murder, aggravated assault, home invasion and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

Police said they do not know the whereabouts of Hall, of Stone Mountain, and Coston, of Rex.

The victim has not been identified. It’s unclear if he knew the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-677-TIPS.