Gwinnett man arrested after using laser pointer to ‘mess with’ police helicopter

A Duluth man learned the hard way that it’s illegal to point a laser at an aircraft.

Felipe De Jesus Frias-Yanez was arrested earlier this week after he pointed a green laser at a police helicopter.

Officers flying the helicopter were able to pinpoint the address where the laser was coming from and directed fellow officers to Frias-Yanez’s home.

They found Frias-Yanez crouching in front of a construction van.

After being questioned, he admitted that he was just messing with the helicopter and did not know it was a crime.

According to the FAA, there were 9,723 laser strikes last year. Those can lead to pilots being distracted and cause potentially fatal injuries.

The FAA reports 47 injuries related to laser strikes in 2022.

Channel 2 Action News learned the agency handed out more than $120,000 in fines related to laser strikes last year.

Frias-Yanez was taken to the Gwinnett County Jail, but was released on a $2,900 bond the next morning.

