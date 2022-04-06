Gwinnett man gets 5 years in prison for secretly filming girlfriend’s daughter

A Gwinnett County man has been sentenced to five years in prison after prosecutors said he secretly recorded his girlfriend’s daughter and her home.

Lincoln Smith was convicted of invasion of privacy on March 24. The victim said Smith sent her suggestive and inappropriate text messages and had hidden a camera in her room without permission. She said he also sent her the secret recordings.

The victim’s mother called police, who questioned Smith. He admitted that he had placed cameras all over the home and that he sent the victim the video via Facebook.

During the trial, Smith said that some of his things were being stolen and he had set up the cameras to catch whoever was taking them.