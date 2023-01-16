Gwinnett man offered cigarettes to minors for sex, indictment says

A Gwinnett County man has been indicted after he allegedly offered minor cigarettes for sex.

Dominick John Vanwagner, of Duluth, was indicted on Jan. 9 by a Forsyth County grand jury on charges of criminal attempt to commit statutory rape, criminal attempt to commit child molestation, and pandering.

The incident happened in March 2019 at The Collection, a popular outdoor shopping area in Forsyth County.

The indictment said Vanwagner offered two girls under 18 cigarettes “in exchange for being able to touch the buttocks of and have sex with” the girls.

The next court hearing in this case is scheduled for next month.

Vanwagner also has a record in Fulton County.

