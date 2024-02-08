Gwinnett man reported missing after family hasn’t seen him in 4 years, police say

Gwinnett County police are searching for a man whose family says it has been years since they’ve seen him.

They reported Daryl Ryan Jones, 38, missing on Jan. 31.

The family told police that they have not heard from him since October 2023, but it has been about four years since they last saw him.

He is described as being six feet, two inches tall and about 175 pounds.

His family believes he could be in the Norcross area.

Anyone who knows where Jones may be should call police.

