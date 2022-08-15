Gwinnett man sentenced to 25 years for selling 14-year-old girl for sex out of hotel room

A Gwinnett County man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for selling a 14-year-old girl for sex out of a hotel room, according to Georgia’s attorney general.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Georgia AG Chris Carr said Devonta Alexander Williams pled guilty to two counts of human trafficking on Friday.

Prosecutors said that in 2018, Williams advertised the victim for sex on escort websites and then kept the money from the transactions. Electronic evidence lined up with what the victim told them.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim’s identity has not been released and it is not clear if Williams and the victim are related.

“Thanks to the collaborative efforts of our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and the GBI, another trafficker is off the streets and will spend years behind bars for selling a 14-year-old for sex,” said Carr. “This conviction and prison sentence is just the latest in our fight to end human trafficking in Georgia and protect our most vulnerable, and our work continues each day. We want to send a strong message to those involved in this horrific industry in our state – you will be stopped and held responsible for your criminal acts.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

In 2018, the maximum sentence for human trafficking was 20 years in prison. Starting in 2019, people convicted of sex trafficking in Georgia can be sentenced to a maximum of life in prison.