Gwinnett mother accused of killing child after leaving oven on inside apartment

A woman accused of the death of her own child appeared in a Gwinnett County courtroom on Wednesday afternoon.

Jasmine Walker, 30, reportedly left her child alone inside her apartment last year and left the oven turned on, according to prosecutors.

When Walker returned home, she found the child dead.

Walker is currently being held in the Gwinnett County Jail on murder and child cruelty charges.

