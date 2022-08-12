Gwinnett mother attacked, killed by 2 women in fight over her boyfriend, police say

Two women face murder charges after police said they ambushed a woman, stole a phone and beat her to death.

Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Gwinnett, where police said that the fight stemmed from a fight over a man who was the victim’s boyfriend.

During the fight, the two women stole the victim’s phone and fled the scene, police said.

The fight happened at an apartment complex on Buford Drive near I-85 in Buford.

Ashely Bocanegra died hours after the Thursday afternoon attack at a local hospital. She had a 7-year-old son, according to relatives.

“Ashley was caring, a good worker, a good person overall,” said Will Clark, who said he worked with Bocanegra at a nearby Floor & Décor location.

Antonetta Stevens, 27, and Janine Gonzalez, 17 are in the Gwinnett County Jail facing murder charges along with charges of aggravated battery and robbery.

Gwinnett County Police believe the reason for the deadly fight was because the two women were upset with Bocanegra’s relationship with a man.

“It’s believed that the reason for the attack was because Gonzalez’s brother had been in some type romantic relationship with both Stevens and Bocanegra at the time,” said Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle with Gwinnett County Police.

The brother of one of the suspects has not been charged with any crime.

Relatives of Bocanegra have created a GoFundMe page and plan a funeral and bring her body back to New York.

