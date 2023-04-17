Gwinnett nonprofit deals with check fraud and animal abuse cases

A local non-profit that helps animals said criminals tried to steal Tens of thousands of dollars from them. That is just one worry Planned PEThood is dealing with. They are also investigating an animal abuse case.

“Someone took one of our checks, we suspect through the Postal service and actually made their own fake checks, using our information. It has our address label and things like that on it,” said Lauren Frost with Planned PEThood.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Frost said in the last few weeks, the nonprofit has been dealing with check fraud. Someone wrote at least 10 fraudulent checks, totaling $59,000.

“We started seeing checks rolling through our bank account ranging anywhere from $5,000 to $13,000 all within a 24-hour window. They were all fraudulent,” Frost said.

Frost said things have been an administrative nightmare.

“We are still dealing with it right now. We have an entire spreadsheet of all our vendors. We are having to go one by one by one, changing banking accounts, filling out forms and verifying things.”

If that was not enough, they are now dealing with a case of animal abuse. The organization says someone threw out the window four kittens, right here at this intersection. They were just four days old.

TRENDING STORIES:

Now, they are taking care of them.

Frost showed Channel 2 Action News photos of the kittens. They are now in an incubator. They are looking for the person, who did this.

“My suspicion would be that someone probably, had a cat that had kittens. They did not realize that it was pregnant. They did not want to deal with it. They took the kittens and did a horrible, horrible thing.”

But that is not it.

They are also looking into someone dropping off a dog with Parvo at a house nearby.

Story continues

“They have footage of a car pulling up, backing up and then shortly after a dog appeared and it was running after the car.”

Police are looking into the check fraud and kitten cases. As for the fraud, the bank has refunded the money and the bank also filed a fraud claim with authorities. Police are looking into both cases.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: