Gwinnett officers investigate suspicious death in parking lot of apartment complex

Gwinnett police are investigating a suspicious death in the parking lot of a 55+ apartment community.

Officers and detectives are currently on the scene of a suspicious death in the parking lot of a community on the 2900 block of Old Peachtree Road in Dacula.

The body of a man was found in the parking lot by someone passing by. Officers said the man had some blood on his body and appeared to be only wearing his underwear.

Offices found a wheelchair on the sidewalk and believe that the man went outside at some point in the middle of the night and his wheelchair collided with a nearby guardrail.

Police believe the death resulted in some physical injuries.

Surveillance footage determined the man fell out of his wheelchair and then died on the scene.

Police said that this death is not being investigated as a homicide.

It is unclear what led up to this death.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is headed to the scene to learn more for Channel 2 Action News At Noon.

