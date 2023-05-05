Flasher arrested after exposing himself in front of children at Gwinnett park

Some Gwinnett County parents are keeping an eye out when visiting an area park after a man allegedly exposed himself to children at that park this week.

Gwinnett County Police have arrested Ethan Carroll, the man who committed the lewd act multiple times at Gold Mine Park in Sugar Hill on Tuesday.

A mother who witnessed the suspect took a picture of him.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police used the photo to identify him on Thursday.

“It’s actually kind of disgusting,” Jonathon Kysel, a neighbor who visits the park often, said.

Kysel said that community groups in the area have been warning each other about the man.

“Parents are doing a really good job of just making sure and keeping a better eye out for their kids,” he said.

Gold Mine Park just opened in Sugar Hill in March.

TRENDING STORIES:

It’s become beloved for its walking trails and green space.

“There’s lots of greenery and it’s very quiet,” nearby resident Jen DiCello said.

She wonders if the suspect committed the acts in the park because he knew there wouldn’t be a lot of people around to stop him.

“If it were more people it would be dangerous for him if there were more men out here or more families that are definitely going to protect their children,” she said.

According to jail records, Carroll was arrested Thursday night and bonded out of Gwinnett County Jail early Friday morning.

Carroll faces public indecency charges.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: