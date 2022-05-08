Gwinnett parents who vanished after daughter died in house fire scheduled to appear in court Monday

The parents of a 10-year-old girl who was killed in a house fire set by her brother last month are on the run.

William and Carina McCue are scheduled to appear in court on multiple charges connected to the squalid living conditions in their Loganville home before the fire.

Gwinnett police say the McCues were last seen at a hotel in Lawrenceville and driving a white Honda Accord around Norcross.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Easter Sunday, a fire at their home killed one of their daughters. Investigators later learned the couple’s 15-year-old son set the fire.

After the fire, investigators began looking into conditions inside the home and found unsanitary living conditions prior to the fire.

“There was evidence that the children were to not leave the home for years. There was evidence that the children were not given adequate food,” a social worker told a judge in court.

RELATED STORIES:

There was not adequate plumbing in the house. The toilets and showers did not work. Investigators say the children didn’t even know how to use toilet paper.

Fire investigators say the girl’s body was found in a makeshift bed inside a bathtub.

William and Carina McCue are charged with cruelty to children and false imprisonment. They are scheduled to appear in court on those charges Monday morning, but have not been seen in several days.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The couple’s three other children are currently in protective custody.