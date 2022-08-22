Gwinnett police: 44-year-old man who shot, killed brother has been arrested
The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one brother dead and another arrested.
According to officials, the incident happened just after 1 p.m. at a home on Deep Springs between Santee Street and Sandy Stream Drive.
Officers said Arron Robinson, 47, called 911 and told dispatch he shot his brother.
Once officers arrived, they found Michael Robinson, 44, dead in the home from multiple gunshot wounds.
Arron Robinson was arrested. Detectives believe the incident was related to a domestic dispute.
This is the second incident that occurred Monday involving brothers.
A 17-year-old died Monday morning after his brother shot him, DeKalb police said.
