Gwinnett police asking for public’s help to identify murder suspect

Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in the murder of a man in his own home last month.

Jonathan Royce Wiley, 21, was gunned down at a home on Oak Vista Court in Lawrenceville on March 25 just before 2 a.m. Wiley was shot multiple time and died at the scene.

Gwinnett County police released a series of surveillance photos Thursday that show a man they describe as being in his late teens or early 20s with short locs.

The suspect is tied to another investigation about a stolen vehicle in Dekalb County. Two people were caught on surveillance video speeding away from the scene of the homicide in the vehicle stolen by the person of interest.

The vehicle has since been recovered.

Anyone who has any information on the case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.