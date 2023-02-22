Gwinnett police chief to make announcement on investigation into 16-year-old’s death

Gwinnett County police chief will make an announcement about its investigation into the death of a 16-year-old girl who disappeared last summer.

Police arrested Miles Bryant, a former Doraville police officer, in connection to Susanna Morales’ death. Investigators found Morales’ body off Ga. 316 near the Gwinnett-Barrow county line months after her family reported her missing.

Gwinnett County Police Chief J.D. McClure will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Channel 2 Action News will carry it live on WSBTV.com and in the breaking news app. We will also bring you the latest on Channel 2 Action News at 12 p.m.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson has been following the investigation into Morales’ death and Bryant’s arrest. On Friday, Johnson obtained Bryant’s personnel file.

The 214-page report shows that Bryant passed an extensive background check before he was hired by Doraville police department in May 2021.

In Nov. 2021, another officer reported that while he was on duty and Bryant was off-duty and in street clothes, Bryant “pressed out his hands as if he was holding a handgun pointing it at me.”

The officer wrote, “I began to reach for my pistol with my right hand” before he recognized it was Bryant. He said Bryant told him to “keep your head on a swivel,” which landed him a two-day suspension.

On July 26, 2022, Morales family reported her missing. Records show that months after Morales disappeared, Bryant responded to a runaway call of another child on Oct. 2, but waited three days to finish the report, while federal law requires it to be done within two hours.

For those three days, there was no record of that child being reported missing. Bryant was written up.

Johnson also spoke with a woman who reported Bryant for allegedly stalking her for nearly a year.

Elasha Bates said that Bryant’s behavior was so bizarre it made her afraid for her life. It scared her so much she eventually reported it to Doraville police.

Bates said Bryant was a childhood friend. She knew Bryant was a Doraville police officer and that he’d served in the military. She said she was afraid for her life.

“I just bought cameras, got me a gun and made sure I kept it loaded,” Bates said.

A police report from Dec. 11 lists Bryant ats the suspect for a suspicious activity incident. Gwinnett County police said the case was never assigned to a detective and now they’re reopening the case in light of Morales’ death.



