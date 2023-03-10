Gwinnett Police hold public forum to address community about recent increase in Hispanic teen deaths

Gwinnett County Police are addressing the alarming number of deaths amongst Hispanic teens in recent weeks.

There has been a combination of murders and fentanyl overdoses leading to teen deaths in the past month.

On Thursday, the community, police, and community leaders came together for a forum hosted by police at Universal Church in Norcross to discuss the issues behind the deaths.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson attend the meeting.

There were lots of issues that parents came into the forum with. Five Hispanic teens have died in the past month.

There is fear and anxiety after Fentanyl claimed the lives of some of the teens.

Chief J.D. McClure of Gwinnett County said it is important to get information straight from him.

One mother, Laura Zarate, spoke about losing her daughter in 2021.

“I am the mother of a child who was murdered because they were sold fentanyl and I would like to know what the county is doing,” said Zarate.

Police said three Hispanic teens died from Fentanyl overdoses in February. 16-year-old Susana Morales and Jose David Martinez were both murdered.

Parents asked police what they could offer knowing the state is filling up with gangs.

McClure said his department is focused on finding Fentanyl dealers and getting them prosecuted with murder charges.

“Through enforcement, through prosecution of those who sell those drugs,” said McClure.

Earlier in the day, the family of Susana Morales called for changes in how Gwinnett Police investigate missing children.

Her family said the police treated her as a runaway before police found her remains last month.

Chief McClure told the community that his officers treat every missing child report with urgency.

In response to the misinformation, McClure said that was one of the reasons the meeting was organized. He said that a lot of rumors and misinformation were spreading about some of the high profile cases in the community.

He addressed some head on when asked at the podium.

“We use every tool in our resource to locate any child that is missing,” said McClure.

Zarate said Thursday’s meeting was a step toward building a better relationship.

“It also broke barriers, between Gwinnett police and any precinct in general, and the Latino community, we like seeing that,” said Zarate.

