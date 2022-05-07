Gwinnett police investigate shooting near busy Lawrenceville shopping plaza

Police said two people were shot in the parking lot of a busy Lawrenceville shopping plaza early Saturday afternoon.

Crime scene tape and several Gwinnett County police units closed off a large swath of the Lawrenceville Market plaza, right in front of a crowded Target.

Investigators said that several shots were heard in the parking lot some time around 1:30 p.m. Police arrived shortly thereafter and found someone shot in the lot. They said one person was transported from the scene with a “non-life threatening” gunshot wound.

Police tell Channel 2 that one person was arrested at the scene and they believe the shooting was domestically related, though they did not say how the victim and suspect knew each other.

Police are still at the plaza and have a large part of the parking lot roped off at this time while the investigation continues.

