Gwinnett Police investigating homicide after man’s body found in motel parking lot

The Gwinnett Police department is investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found outside of a motel, officials said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the responded to the 2300 block of Stephens Center Dr. at 6 p.m. regarding a person shot call. When they arrived, officials said they found a man in the parking lot of a Studio 6 dead from a gunshot wound.

Officials have a person of interest in custody and the victim has not been identified.

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone with information is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

IN OTHER NEWS:







