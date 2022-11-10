Gwinnett Police investigating homicide after man’s body found in motel parking lot
The Gwinnett Police department is investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found outside of a motel, officials said.
Police said the responded to the 2300 block of Stephens Center Dr. at 6 p.m. regarding a person shot call. When they arrived, officials said they found a man in the parking lot of a Studio 6 dead from a gunshot wound.
Officials have a person of interest in custody and the victim has not been identified.
Anyone with information is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
