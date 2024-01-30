Gwinnett police investigating homicide in unincorporated Snellville

Gwinnett County police are on the scene of a homicide early Tuesday morning.

Officers confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they are on the scene of a homicide that occurred at an apartment complex on the 2300 block of Country Walk SW in unincorporated Snellville.

Details surrounding what happened have not been released by police.

Officers did not share what time the homicide occurred.

