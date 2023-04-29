Gwinnett police investigating shooting death of man outside of restaurant

A man is dead after he was shot in doorway of a Gwinnett County restaurant, police say.

Police responded to a person shot call just after 6 p.m. to the 1300 block of Indian Trail Road. When they arrived, they found two men who had been shot.

The second victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Witnesses tell Channel 2 Action News he walked up to the surviving victim who had been shot who asked him to check on his friend, who was found dead in the doorway of the business.

Police are searching for two men believed to be suspects in the shooting, however, motive at this time is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

