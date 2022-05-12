Gwinnett police looking for jewelry thieves who stole $30,000 in merchandise

Gwinnett Police are searching for two men who stole nearly $30,000 worth of jewelry from the Sugarloaf Mills Mall.

The suspects, Mario Lee Pittman, 28, of Decatur and Jason Adam Warren, 28, of Lithonia, went to the Jewelry Box Outlet on April 27, 2022, and asked to try on two diamond and gold bracelets valued at over $26,000.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Instead, they took the bracelets and fled the store on foot, police said.

On April 30, 2022, the two suspects approached the Status Jewels kiosk in Sugarloaf Mills Mall and asked to see a bracelet valued at $4,500.

The clerk placed the bracelet on Warren.

TRENDING STORIES:

Both men looked at it, fled towards the parking lot, and exited the mall.

Police believe they are driving a Black BMV SUV with Georgia Tag (CMI1394).

Anyone with information leading to the suspects arrest are asked to please come forward or call GCPD Investigators at 770-513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) with any useful information.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at or contact police by email.

IN OTHER NEWS: