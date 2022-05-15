Gwinnett police looking for man that sprayed graffiti on property in park
Gwinnett County Police are looking for a man that sprayed graffiti on county property at Duncan Creek Park.
Police said on Saturday, May 7, a man was caught on camera spray painting graffiti on a retention wall within the park.
In Georgia, the law states that unwanted graffiti is considered a form of vandalism.
Gwinnett Police said they will be increasing patrols around all County parks and increasing surveillance in an effort to stop these crimes.
Gwinnett County Police ask if anyone has any information to share in this case, contact them at 678-442-5660. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Tipsters could receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
