Gwinnett police looking for man that sprayed graffiti on property in park

Gwinnett County Police are looking for a man that sprayed graffiti on county property at Duncan Creek Park.

Police said on Saturday, May 7, a man was caught on camera spray painting graffiti on a retention wall within the park.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In Georgia, the law states that unwanted graffiti is considered a form of vandalism.

Gwinnett Police said they will be increasing patrols around all County parks and increasing surveillance in an effort to stop these crimes.

TRENDING STORIES:

Gwinnett County Police ask if anyone has any information to share in this case, contact them at 678-442-5660. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Tipsters could receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: